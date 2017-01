- One of the Obama family pets is in the doghouse after allegedly biting a White House guest.

Sunny, one the family's two Portuguese water dogs, allegedly snapped at a young girl who was visiting the White House as a guest of Malia Obama.

The bite left a small cut on the girl’s face that needed to be attended to by the president's physician.

The unnamed friend posted photos of the cut on Snapchat.

TMZ reports that the family of the girl is not planning to take legal action.