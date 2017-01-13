Mother, 4-month-old daughter missing from Silver Spring

- A desperate search is underway for a mother and her four-month-old child missing from Silver Spring.

34-year-old Maduba Polan, and her daughter Zoe, were last in touch with family members yesterday at 4:30 p.m. They are of the 2500 block of Spencer Road in Silver Spring.

Maduba is described as an African-American female who is 5-foot-2-inches tall and weighs approximately 130-pounds. Zoe Polan is a four-month-old female with short, curly, black hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan with Maryland registration 6CE6816.

Police and family are concerned for the emotional and physical well-being of Polan and welfare of her infant daughter.