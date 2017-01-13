Serial groper sought after 3 assaults in northwest DC

- D.C. Police are looking for a man who they say is groping women in the District.

The assaults happened Wednesday and Thursday - all within a mile of each other in the northwest.

The most recent assault happened Thursday morning around 8 a.m. in front of the Residences at Thomas Circle.

Police have released a photo they believe is of the suspect. They say the suspect is a black male; age range in his 30's to his 50's; between 5-foot-2-inches tall and 5-foot-5-inches tall; with a dark complexion and full beard.

Police say the suspect was wearing a red flannel type shirt and in all three offenses, approached the victim and groped her against her will.

TIMELINE:

1. 1900 block of 15th Street, Northwest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 8:20 am.

2. Unit block of Logan Circle, Northwest on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at approximately 5:00 pm.

3. 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at approximately 8:00 am.