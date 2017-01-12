Inauguration Day Metro service changes

WASHINGTON - There will be many changes to Metro service on Inauguration Day - Friday, January 20, 2017.
Here is the FULL LIST of closures, hours, service changes, and parking - plus, tips for getting around from WMATA.com.
Hours and Service
- Metrorail is open 4 a.m. - midnight with rush-hour service and peak fares from opening until 9 p.m.
- Yellow Line Rush+ service will be in effect 4 a.m. - 9 p.m. between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt stations.
- Metrobus will operate Saturday Supplemental service (Saturday schedule with additional trips on some routes). Customers should check their timetable for details. Expect major Metrobus detours and turn-backs in the National Mall area.
Changes and Closures
- For security reasons, Archives, Federal Triangle, Mt Vernon Sq, Pentagon and Smithsonian stations will be closed on Inauguration Day. Plan to use other stations.
- Several downtown Metrorail station entrances will be designated as “entry only” or “exit only” to safely manage crowds.
- Some escalators will be intentionally turned off to regulate the flow of customers.
- Pennsylvania Ave NW will be closed between the Capitol and White House for the Inaugural Parade.
- Many Metrobus routes will operate on detours or will operate in segments due to road closures near the National Mall.
Parking
On Inauguration Day, regular rider parking rates will apply at Metro-operated parking facilities.
- Pay the fee as you exit the parking facility. We recommend using a credit card on Inauguration Day. Funds stored on SmarTrip® farecards may also be used. Cash is not accepted.
- To use a SmarTrip® farecard, including the commemorative Inauguration card, please add value to your card to cover the parking fee.
- Parking facilities at Metro stations fill very quickly on Inauguration Day. Have a backup plan if the parking facility you've chosen is full. Consider connecting bus service, carpools, taxi, biking or even walking if possible.
- Only authorized buses, such as Metrobuses and other local transit buses, may access the stations. Private bus parking is strictly prohibited at Metrorail stations.
- Charter bus operators are urged to follow instructions on the District of Columbia's Inauguration website
Travel Tips
- Smoking, eating and drinking are prohibited within the Metro system, including trains, buses and stations.
- Bicycles and large coolers/containers will not be permitted aboard Metro trains on Inauguration Day. Prohibited items at Inauguration events include weapons, firearms and explosives; laser pointers; glass, thermal or metal containers; selfie sticks; drones; and large backpacks and signs.
- Plan your Metrorail trip so that you do not have to transfer between rail lines. There is a station near the National Mall on each of Metro's six rail lines. Pick a destination station on the same line as your origin.
- Washington is a walkable city. Consider avoiding crowded stations and trains by walking up to two miles to reach your destination. Factor in your ability to walk, stand and tolerate cold temperatures for an extended period. Dress warmly.
- We strongly recommend purchasing your SmarTrip® farecard in advance to avoid long lines on Inauguration Day.
- Each traveler age five or older needs his/her own SmarTrip® farecard to enter and exit the Metrorail system. You can buy cards online, at any Metrorail station and at some local CVS stores.
- If you're not using a One-Day Pass, be sure to load your card in advance with enough value for the entire day.
- Metro expects high ridership on Inauguration Day. Be prepared for long lines, crowded trains and buses and intermittent delays.
- Stay Connected! Text POTUS to 90360 to receive Metro Inauguration service info and alerts. Standard text message rates apply.
Metrobus Service
Inauguration Day road closures will result in service changes for more than 50 Metrobus routes.
Pentagon Transit Center will be closed. All routes normally operating to the Transit Center on a Saturday Supplemental schedule will begin/end at Pentagon City.
Due to road closures, many routes that normally cross the secure area will turn around near the National Mall. That means you may not be able to use buses to travel to destinations on the other side of the National Mall, but you can use them to get to Inauguration.
There will be temporary bus stops around the security perimeter of the event where bus routes will end. Look for the symbols on the map below for route turn-around locations. From there, you can walk to the National Mall or ask your bus operator for a special event transfer to travel through the National Mall area and secure zone on Metrorail.