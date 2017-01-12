Inauguration Day Metro service changes

Inauguration Day road closures will result in service changes for more than 50 Metrobus routes.

Pentagon Transit Center will be closed. All routes normally operating to the Transit Center on a Saturday Supplemental schedule will begin/end at Pentagon City.

Due to road closures, many routes that normally cross the secure area will turn around near the National Mall. That means you may not be able to use buses to travel to destinations on the other side of the National Mall, but you can use them to get to Inauguration.

There will be temporary bus stops around the security perimeter of the event where bus routes will end. Look for the symbols on the map below for route turn-around locations. From there, you can walk to the National Mall or ask your bus operator for a special event transfer to travel through the National Mall area and secure zone on Metrorail.