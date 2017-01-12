Tractor-trailer strikes school bus in hit-and-run; some students hospitalized

- Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident between a school bus and a tractor-trailer.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. in Leesburg near the intersection of Evergreen Mills Road and Black Branch Parkway.

Police say that 54 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. Two students were hospitalized after complaining of headaches. A second bus came to the scene and transported the other students to school where officials say they were examined by a school nurse. The collision caused minor damage to the bus.

Police say the vehicle was carrying cement and was red and white in color. The vehicle is believed to have fled on southbound Evergreen Mills Road.