A taste of spring in winter…but just for one day

Enjoy it - but don’t get used to it!

That’s how you should approach today - a warm and breezy Thursday with highs near 67 - around 25 degrees above normal!

Watch out for gusty winds at times and there is still the possibility of another sprinkle - but a beautful day overall.

Here’s why you shouldn’t get used to today - because it won’t last. The way things are setting up – we could be in store for a messy weekend. Light snow is expected to hit the D.C. region Saturday morning. Less than an inch is expected to fall, however, there is the potential for ice and sleet. If that’s the case - be cautious of slick roadways.

Sunday looks like it could bring a scattered mix of rain and snow. Temperatures will also return to normal over the weekend.

