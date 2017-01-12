Report: 6 children may be trapped inside home after house fire in Baltimore

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 12 2017 06:55AM EST

Updated:Jan 12 2017 07:02AM EST

BALTIMORE - Authorities are investigating a house fire in Baltimore where early reports say as many as six children may be trapped in the rubble.

The fire happened overnight into Thursday morning on Springwood Avenue in the northwest part of the city.

Firefighters say a collapse inside of the house happened during the fire.

WBFF's Amber Miller says four people were hospitalized after escaping the fire. Three of them are in critical condition.

