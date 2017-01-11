Demonstrators gather in protest of Rex Tillerson nomination hearing

- Demonstrators dressed in dinosaur costumes gathered on Capitol Hill Wednesday in protest of President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Rex Tillerson as secretary of state.

Tillerson represents a break in a longstanding tradition of secretaries of state with extensive military, legislative, political or diplomatic experience.

Yet his supporters, including former GOP grandees Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates, point to the oil man's lengthy career as a senior executive in a mammoth multinational company as proof he has the management and negotiating skills to succeed as America's top diplomat.

Protestors held signs displaying ‘#ExxonKnew’ at the rally outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building where the nomination hearing is taking place.