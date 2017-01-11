Here's the reason Sasha Obama wasn't with her father during his farewell speech

- Many who watched President Barack Obama's emotional farewell speech Tuesday in Chicago had the same question - where was Sasha?

Sasha Obama, the president's youngest daughter, was unexpectedly absent from the nostalgic, sometimes tearful, speech that looked back on the last eight years.

She had originally been expected to join her sister Malia at the speech, but the White House said Sasha stayed in Washington, D.C. due to prepare for a school exam Wednesday morning.

Both first daughters missed out on the president's final Thanksgiving turkey pardon last November. Malia was absent for the family's final National Christmas Tree Lighting.

In less than two weeks, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president and Obama will become a private citizen.