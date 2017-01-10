Fairfax Co. police search for credit card theft suspects News Fairfax Co. police search for credit card theft suspects Fairfax police are asking for help from the public in tracking down two suspects wanted for credit card theft and grand larceny. Surveillance video shows the man and woman they're searching for, and police released it Tuesday in hopes someone will recognize them.

Investigators say the pair went into a gift store located in the 4400 block of John Marr Drive in Annandale on December 22, and stole a purse that contained large amounts of cash and several credit cards. A short time later, one of the stolen credit cards was used at gas station in Alexandria.

The male suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 50 years old and around 5'9" tall. The female suspect is a black woman who is about 30 years old and around 5'6" tall inches.

If you recognize these suspects, please contact Detective Matt Bestick at (703) 922-0894.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting "TIP187" plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).