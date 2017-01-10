Father charged in death of his 5-month-old son

- Police have charged a father with child abuse in the death of his 5-month-old son.

The incident happened on October 28 of last year when 20-year-old Roger Lee Miller Jr. called police to report that his son, Darrell Lee Barnes, was unresponsive. He told officers that the child was bleeding from the nose and was vomiting.

Emergency crews transported the baby from the home on Heather Hollow Circle in White Oak to the hospital where they discovered he had sustained trauma to his head.

Two days later the baby died from his injuries. The mother told investigators that the baby was healthy and alert when she left him with Miller Jr. on the morning of October 28.

On January 8, 2017, investigators obtained a warrant for Miller’s arrest, charging him with first-degree child abuse resulting in death and first-degree child abuse resulting in severe physical injury.

Miller was arrested yesterday and will have bond review today in Rockville.