Protesters removed from Sessions hearing

- (AP) -- Two men wearing Klu Klux Klan costumes were removed from the confirmation hearing for Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, after they caused a disruption.

As security took them out of the room, they yelled, "you can't arrest me, I am white!" and "white people own this government!"

Civil liberties advocates have seized on Sessions' voting record and his appearances before groups that espouse harsh views on Muslims and immigrants. He was rejected for a federal judgeship by the Senate Judiciary Committee 30 years ago amid accusations of racial insensitivity.

