Police say rash of firearm thefts in Loudoun County

- Following a rash of thefts, law enforcement in Loudoun County is reminding residents to store and secure their firearms.

Since November 2016, fourteen firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles across the county. Police say the majority of the vehicles were left unlocked and showed no forced entry.

"This poses a great risk to the community," said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman in a press release. "Gun owners should properly secure and store their firearms in safe locations."

Police say free gunlock safety kits, donated through Project ChildSafe, are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the following locations:

- Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Administration Building | 803 Sycolin Road | Leesburg, VA 20175

- Dulles South Public Safety Center | 25216 Loudoun County Pkwy. | Chantilly, VA 20152

- Eastern Loudoun Station | 46620 East Frederick Dr. | Sterling, VA 20164

- University Station | 45299 Research Pl. #100 | Ashburn, VA 20147

- Western Loudoun Station | 47 W. Loudoun St. | Round Hill, VA

More info: http://sheriff.loudoun.gov/findmystation