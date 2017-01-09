Historic Pioneer Cabin tree in Calaveras County collapses during storm

A picture of the Pioneer Cabin Tree from the 1800s. A storm on Jan. 8, 2017 is suspected as the culprit for the huge sequoia toppling over.

The Pioneer Cabin Tree allowed for people, and previously vehicles, to walk through before it was felled during a strong system that moved through the Bay Area on Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Calaveras Big Trees Association)

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif (KTVU) -- A huge sequoia tree in the Calaveras Big Trees State Park was felled this weekend apparently during the strong storm that slammed Northern California this weekend.

The tree dates back to the 19th century and was hollowed out so that visitors, to the park, some of them in vehicles, could pass through the sequoia.

A volunteer at the park, Jim Allday, told the SF Gate that the tree apparently toppled over around 2 p.m. and it appears to have splintered when it struck the ground. The around around the tree flooded from the strong winter storm that soaked northern areas of the state.

When I went out there (Sunday afternoon), the trail was literally a river, the trail is washed out," Allday told the Gate. "I could see the tree on the ground, it looked like it was laying in a pond or lake with a river running through it."

The huge tree has been a tourist draw since the late 1800s and the tunnel reportedly has graffiti from the 19th century.

The Calaveras Big Tree Association posted a picture of the downed tree on its Facebook page and as of 10 p.m., the post had over 1,000 comments.