Officer shot and killed in Orlando; manhunt for suspect underway

Watch Good Day Orlando at 8 a.m.

Posted:Jan 09 2017 08:18AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 11:51AM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department has been identified as Master Sgt. Debra Clayton. She was a 17-year veteran at the Orlando Police Department. She passed away at 7:40 a.m. Police Chief John Mina said Clayton was married with two children. "She's a hero who gave her life protecting the community she loves," Chief Mina added. 

In addition to the tragedy felt by the Orlando Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff's Office is also in mourning after a deputy responding to the shooting was later killed while searching for the suspect.

STORY: Deputy dies in crash while responding to Orlando shooting.

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and began firing at deputies, hitting one unmarked SUV twice.

The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed.

According to authorities Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

No further details have been released on the cause.

 
 
Several Orange County schools have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues. Click here for that full list.
 
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories