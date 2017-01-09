Police say missing 15-year-old girl last seen about 2 weeks before Christmas

- Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen about two weeks before Christmas in D.C.

Leonna Denise Lewis was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, December 12, 2016 in the 1300 block of Savannah Street in the southeast.

Lewis is described as a black female with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-3 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black coat, blue jeans, and a 'Redskins' hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099. You can also contact Officer Charlotte Colvin at 202-576-6169.