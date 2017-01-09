Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from DC

Breaniya Todd
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 09 2017 08:10AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 08:10AM EST

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl missing since Friday from D.C.

Breaniya Todd was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of G Street in the southwest on Friday, January 6.

She is described as a black female with a medium brown complexion. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-1 inch tall, and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, gray shirt, Army camouflage pants, a pink jacket with stripes and silver boots. She was carrying a black and yellow ‘emoji’ bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-576-6768 or 202-727-9099.

