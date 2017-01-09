Paris police: 16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Posted:Jan 09 2017 06:16AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 06:17AM EST

PARIS - (AP) -- Police in Paris say 16 people have been arrested in connection with the October theft of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from Kim Kardashian West.

Police say robbers forced their way into a private Paris residence where Kardashian West was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom before making off with her jewelry.

The reality TV star was in Paris attending fashion week shows. At the time a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

The robbery raised new concerns about security in the French capital after a string of deadly extremist attacks.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories