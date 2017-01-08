While you were bundling up Sunday, dozens in D.C. were stripping down News While you were bundling up Sunday, dozens in D.C. were stripping down While you were bundling up Sunday, dozens in D.C. were stripping down. The annual No Pants Metro Ride happened to fall on the coldest day so far this winter.

While you were bundling up Sunday, dozens in D.C. were stripping down. The annual No Pants Metro Ride happened to fall on the coldest day so far this winter.

“Pretty much every year I feel like we have a nice little warm front, and then the day of the ride, it's always freezing,” said participant, Faith Sentz. “But I think that adds to the fun a little bit.”

A large group gathered at the L’Enfant Plaza station at 3:00 p.m. to take off their pants and ride the rails before heading to a bar. There’s no real purpose behind the event but to have fun and give onlookers a shock.

“Why not?” said Sentz, when asked why she was participating.

An improv group in New York started the prank 15 years ago, and since then, it’s spread to other city subway systems around the country and the world. People rode pant-less Sunday in places like Boston, Philadelphia, Berlin, Prague and Warsaw.

This has been going on in D.C. for nearly a decade now.

“I love creating something that gives people a weird story to go home to dinner and just be like, ‘You won't believe the thing that I saw today on the street,’” said Mary England.