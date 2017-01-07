RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia State Police say slick roads have caused more than 500 crashes, including one that was fatal.

State Police Spokeswoman Corinne Geller said a man died in a Greene County crash that's being blamed on slick roads. She says the man's SUV struck another vehicle, then ran off the road and overturned in a creek.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.

The snow has moved out of Virginia, but police say driving conditions remain dangerous and are encouraging people to stay off the roads.

A virginia State police Sargean wast struck on I95 in Chesterfield, Virginia and taken to the hospital with Non-life threatening injuries.