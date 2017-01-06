Leaders respond to Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Donald Trump
Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
Mike Pence
Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our first responders in Fort Lauderdale, FL. https://t.co/0DutQItGvN— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 6, 2017
Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL)
In response to the shooting at the @FLLFlyer we will use every available resource to keep citizens safe. https://t.co/6VwBAFW1vT— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) January 6, 2017
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)
Praying for the victims and everyone at the #FortLauderdale airport. #FLL— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2017
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)
Deutch, who represents a portion of Fort Lauderdale, is attacking Florida Governor Rick Scott's decision to reach out to Donald Trump instead of President Obama, who is still in office as President.
.@FLGovScott reached out to the President-elect & Vice-president elect but not the current President? That's inexcusable but not surprising.— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) January 6, 2017
Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ)
Prayers are with the people of Florida and all the victim's of today's attack and their families.— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 6, 2017
Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)
Saddened by today's shooting in Ft. Lauderdale. @ShuttleCDRKelly & I are thinking & praying for those impacted by this terrible tragedy.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017
Today’s tragic shooting at FLL airport is another painful reminder of our nation’s gun violence crisis.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017
.@ShuttleCDRKelly & I mourn for those taken today, and pray for those who were injured.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017
We cannot let this horror become normal. Our country is better than this.— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 6, 2017