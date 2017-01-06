Leaders respond to Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

Posted:Jan 06 2017 06:02PM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 06:07PM EST

Donald Trump

 

Mike Pence

 

Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL)

 

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

 

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL)

Deutch, who represents a portion of Fort Lauderdale, is attacking Florida Governor Rick Scott's decision to reach out to Donald Trump instead of President Obama, who is still in office as President.

 

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ)

 

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-AZ)

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories