DC area sees snow flurries, cool and dry day to follow

- (AP) -- The National Weather Service says residents of the nation's capital and surrounding area should expect cool and dry conditions after seeing some flurries of snow.



Meteorologist Heather Kenyon in the National Weather Service's Baltimore/Washington office said Friday morning in a telephone interview that area residents largely saw snow flurries or just a dusting of snow.



Kenyon says the northern suburbs of Baltimore did see two to three inches in some places including Carroll County's Manchester and Millers.



Kenyon says officials are anticipating some light snow to move in Saturday morning. She says that's mainly for southern Maryland and central Virginia. She says there's a chance that snow may reach the District of Columbia and Baltimore but the probability is currently low.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: @fox5weather, @suepalkafox5dc, @garyfox5dc, @TuckerFox5, @gwenfox5dc, @MikeTFox5, @caitlinrothfox5