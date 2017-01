Overnight fire displaces family in Clinton, Md. [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Overnight fire displaces family in Clinton, Md. (Credit: PGFD) News Overnight fire displaces family in Clinton, Md. A family was forced out into the cold after their home in Prince George's County was badly damaged by fire overnight. The fire was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 6500 block of Springbrook Lane in Clinton, Md.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.