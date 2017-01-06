Major accident involving tractor-trailer, box truck causes delays on I-95 in Jessup

An accident involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck along Southbound I-95 at Route 100 in Jessup, Md. caused major delays Friday. (WTTG / Hemphill)

Box truck involved in accident in Jessup. (WTTG / Hemphill)

The accident was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Bother drivers were injured and were hospitalized.

Emergency crews are working on cleaning up a fuel spill as a result of the accident.