Major accident involving tractor-trailer, box truck causes delays on I-95 in Jessup

JESSUP, Md. - An accident involving a tractor trailer and a box truck along Southbound I-95 at Route 100 in Jessup, Md. is causing major delays Friday morning.
The accident was reported around 2:20 a.m.
Bother drivers were injured and were hospitalized.
Emergency crews are working on cleaning up a fuel spill as a result of the accident.
Major accident SB 95 at Rt 175 in Jessup. Box truck down embankment & overturned tractor trailer blocking 3 lanes. Stay left @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/4CUjuT8ere— Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) January 6, 2017