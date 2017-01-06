Major accident involving tractor-trailer, box truck causes delays on I-95 in Jessup

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 06 2017 04:31AM EST

Updated:Jan 06 2017 04:31AM EST

JESSUP, Md. - An accident involving a tractor trailer and a box truck along Southbound I-95 at Route 100 in Jessup, Md. is causing major delays Friday morning.

The accident was reported around 2:20 a.m.

Bother drivers were injured and were hospitalized.

Emergency crews are working on cleaning up a fuel spill as a result of the accident.

