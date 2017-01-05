5 injured after school bus accident in Maryland

- A school bus crash in Charles County, Md. has left five people with minor injuries on Thursday, according to Charles County Sheriff's Office Traffic Operations Unit.

The wreck between a school bus and passenger car happened a just before 3:30 p.m. on Bryantown Road in Waldorf. The bus landed on its side.

There were three people on the school bus— the driver, an attendant, and a child, who was wearing a seat belt. There were two people in the vehicle. All five people have minor injuries.

The 13-year-old and a 65-year-old female from the car were transported as a precaution.

The cause is being investigated.