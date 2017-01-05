4 charged in beating of man on Facebook Live [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (From left to right) Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and Tanishia Covington | Chicago Police News 4 charged in beating of man on Facebook Live Four people have been charged in the brutal beating and torturing of a mentally disabled man that was broadcasted live on Facebook.

- Four people face felony criminal charges including hate crimes and kidnapping in the brutal beating and torturing of a mentally disabled man that was broadcasted on live on Facebook.

Jordan Hill,18, of Carpentersville; Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago; face felony criminal charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime; aggravated unlawful restraint; aggravated battery deadly weapon; robbery; PSMV and residential burglary.

Chicago police were made aware of the video Tuesday afternoon. The footage shows the suspects kicking, hitting and cutting the hair of the victim while he was gagged. Shouts of "F*** Trump!" and "F*** white people!" can be heard in the background.

At one point, the victim is held at knife point and told to curse President-elect Donald Trump. The group also forces the victim to drink water from a toilet.

The victim was held hostage for at least 24 hours and as long as 48 hours. Police believe the kidnapping took place in an apartment in the 3400 block of West Lexington on the West Side. Chicago police found the victim "in distress" walking along a street, authorities said.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the footage "reprehensible."

Guglielmi said authorities initially believed the man was singled out because he has "special needs," not because he was white, although Guglielmi acknowledged the suspects made "terrible racist statements."

The victim was a classmate of one of the attackers and initially went with that person voluntarily, police said.

"He's traumatized by the incident, and it's very tough to communicate with him at this point," police Cmdr. Kevin Duffin said.

The grandmother of a young woman associated with the video said the granddaughter she raised from infancy is "not this person."

"I'm so upset, my head is about to bust open," said Priscilla Covington of Chicago. "I don't know if someone influenced her ... She had her ups and down. (She) was a good person. I'm so confused."

White House press secretary Josh Earnest says the beating demonstrates "a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans."

Earnest said he has not yet spoken to President Barack Obama about the incident in the president's hometown of Chicago but says he's confident Obama "would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video."

This story is developing