Metro experiencing SYSTEM-WIDE signal problems; delays across all lines

Metro
Metro
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 05 2017 09:51AM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 10:14AM EST

WASHINGTON - Metro has tweeted that they are experiencing system-wide signal problems that are causing delays across all lines.

The transit system tweeted the urgent message at 9:41 a.m. Thursday. Delays of up to 20 minutes can be expected.

Metro spokesperson Dan Stessel says the system has lost the ability to remotely control line switches and that all line switches are being manually operated at this time. Stessel says there is no timetable for when the problem will be fixed.

It is unclear at this time what caused the signal problems.

