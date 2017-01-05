Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

- A Metro worker was rescued after falling down a maintenance shaft while clearing drains near the Bethesda station.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street.

Officials say the worker was removing debris and leaves from a drainage area that was about 15 feet below street level. While working, he is believed to have slipped and fell to a lower level that was approximately 20 feet further down.

The worker was pulled from the shaft around 5 a.m. and was hospitalized with back and leg pain.

Parts of Wisconsin Avenue were closed for several hours while rescue crews pulled the worker to safety.