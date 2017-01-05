Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. - A Metro worker was rescued after falling down a maintenance shaft while clearing drains near the Bethesda station.
The accident happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street.
Officials say the worker was removing debris and leaves from a drainage area that was about 15 feet below street level. While working, he is believed to have slipped and fell to a lower level that was approximately 20 feet further down.
The worker was pulled from the shaft around 5 a.m. and was hospitalized with back and leg pain.
Parts of Wisconsin Avenue were closed for several hours while rescue crews pulled the worker to safety.
