Metro worker rescued after falling down maintenance shaft in Bethesda
 
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 05 2017 05:39AM EST

Updated:Jan 05 2017 07:10AM EST

BETHESDA, Md. - A Metro worker was rescued after falling down a maintenance shaft while clearing drains near the Bethesda station.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street.

Officials say the worker was removing debris and leaves from a drainage area that was about 15 feet below street level. While working, he is believed to have slipped and fell to a lower level that was approximately 20 feet further down.

The worker was pulled from the shaft around 5 a.m. and was hospitalized with back and leg pain.

Parts of Wisconsin Avenue were closed for several hours while rescue crews pulled the worker to safety.

