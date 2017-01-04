Woman accused of using missing Bethesda man's credit card

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Police say the woman caught on camera using the credit card of a missing Bethesda man has turned herself in.

Montgomery County Police say 25-year-old Chernor Sheriff reported to a police station on Thursday and was charged with credit card fraud.

MORE: Woman charged with using credit card of missing Bethesda man

Sheriff was recorded on surveillance video Dec. 22 using the credit card of 36-year-old John Patrick Donohoe to buy $700 worth of items at a Hyattsville beauty store.

Donohoe was reported missing on Dec. 14. He was last seen by family members on the morning of Dec. 13 at his Bethesda home. Donohoe's car — a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland license plate 2AK8853 — hasn't been found.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials need help identifying woman who used missing Md. man's credit card

Police are still investigating how Sheriff came into possession of Donohoe's credit card. It's unclear whether she has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.