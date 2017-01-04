Guns in violin case, other weapons found along Potomac River

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Park Police say several weapons, including two guns in a violin case, were found along the Potomac River in Washington.

Authorities say a woman walking in the woods along the C&O Canal Wednesday morning found the violin case near the Boathouse at Fletcher's Cove. After law enforcers arrived, more guns and ammunition, some in pails, others in plastic garbage bags, were found.

Park Police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Rose says investigators don't know how or when the weapons were put along the canal. She says a variety of weapons recovered, including long guns and pistols.

The D.C. police bomb squad was conducting a sweep of the area.



