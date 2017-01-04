Charles Manson reportedly seriously ill, taken to hospital

Posted:Jan 04 2017 08:02AM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 08:02AM EST

Published January 03, 2017 

Charles Manson, the 1960s cult leader who orchestrated a series of high profile murders, was taken to the hospital Tuesday for an undisclosed medical issue, the Los Angeles Times reported.

One of the sources familiar with the situation told the newspaper Manson, 82, was seriously ill, but could not provide specific information.

Vicky Waters, Press Secretary for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) told Fox News,  "Federal and state medical privacy laws preclude CDCR from commenting on protected health information for any inmate in our custody."

A separate spokeswoman from the agency, Terry Thornton, told the Los Angeles Times that Manson "is alive."

