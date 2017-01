Car downs tree in Aspen Hill; all lanes of Connecticut Avenue closed

Car downs tree in Aspen Hill; all lanes of Connecticut Avenue closed

Car downs tree in Aspen Hill; all lanes of Connecticut Avenue closed

Car downs tree in Aspen Hill; all lanes of Connecticut Avenue closed

Car downs tree in Aspen Hill; all lanes of Connecticut Avenue closed

- Connecticut Avenue is closed in both directions after a vehicle downed a tree which then fell across both lanes of traffic.

The accident happened in Aspen Hill around 6 a.m. at the intersection of Connecticut and Grand Pre Road.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists can use Bel Pre Road to Georgia Avenue as an alternate route.