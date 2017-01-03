Texans star J.J. Watt goes the distance for a little boy injured in truck accident

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Jan 03 2017 08:15AM EST

Updated:Jan 03 2017 11:30AM EST

HOUSTON, TX -

Texans star J.J. Watt goes the distance after a little boy was run over by a truck.  When he heard that the little boy was his one of his biggest fans, Watt reached out.  According to a fan's tweet to Watt, " A little boy at memorial Hermann who was ran over by a truck is just crying that EMTs cut his Watt jersey." J.J. Watt responded immediately with a tweet back “Tell him I’ll bring him a new jersey tomorrow."

