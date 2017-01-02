Judge found dead in Va. courthouse office

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Prince George County say no foul play is suspected in the death of a Virginia circuit court judge found dead in his office.

The Prince George County Police Department said emergency crews were called Sunday evening to the county courthouse on a report of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, they found Judge Nathan Curtis Lee dead in his office.

Local media report police and the medical examiner's office are investigating, but authorities do not suspect foul play.

The 60-year-old Lee was appointed as a circuit court judge in 2012.