Surveillance video shows thieves stealing fur coats worth millions

Fur coats, worth millions of dollars, were stolen from a New York store on Christmas Eve.

Police released surveillance video of the incident that happened at the Dennis Basso Boutique in the Upper East Side early in the morning of December 24.

A trio of thieves broke through the glass and targeted the most expensive sable and chinchilla furs.

The store manager believes the thieves got away with a least 20 major fur pieces.