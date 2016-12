Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in northwest DC

- Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a woman who was crossing the street in northwest D.C.

The hit-and-run happened around 6:25 a.m. on the 3500 block of 14th Street.

Investigators say the victim was walking near a crosswalk when she was struck.

The striking vehicle is described as a black Ford SUV with front headlight damage.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. The investigation into the accident is still continuing.