Kwanzaa Begins: Week-long celebration of African American cultural heritage

- The seven-day holiday Kwanzaa begins today.

The holiday is a week-long celebration honoring African heritage in African-American culture.

The celebration begins on Monday, December 26, 2016 and will end on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

50th Anniversary of Kwanzaa Celebration at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Kwanzaa on Friday, December 30, with crafts, performances, and more!

http://lewismuseum.org/event/2016/50th-anniversary-of-kwanzaa-celebration

The Official Kwanzaa Website | A Celebration of Family, Community and Culture

http://www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org/index.shtml