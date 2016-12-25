DC police: Officer shoots, kills knife-wielding man

- D.C. police say an officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man who ignored commands to drop his weapon.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday when officers were called to the 3200 block of Walnut Street for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, police say the officers found a man armed with a knife. Police say the man repeatedly ignored commands from an officer to drop the weapon and at least one officer fired, striking the man. Police say they recovered the knife at the scene.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Family told FOX 5's Marina Marraco that Gerald Javon Hall died Sunday evening at the hospital.

Halls mother says that her son is a 5-year Navy Veteran and he worked as an electrician. He leaves behind four children as young as 4-year-old.

According to his mother, Hall would have turned 30-year-old on December 29th of this year.

Police say that one officer has been placed on routine administrative leave. The officers involved were wearing body cameras and the footage will be reviewed in the investigation.

Associated Press contributed to this report.