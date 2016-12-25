President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas

HONOLULU (AP) - Before heading home for the night, President Barack Obama, his two daughters, and close friends unwound with some local style "shave ice" at Island Snow in Kailua. The popular Hawaiian dessert combines thinly shaved ice with different flavors of syrup and assorted toppings.
Although Secret Service sectioned off the entire block, tourists and local shopkeepers quickly got wind of President Obama's appearance in the neighborhood and flocked to both sides of the block hoping to catch a glimpse.
The president, wearing casual clothes and flip flops, shook hands and spoke with a small crowd outside the store. He spent some time speaking to a few children in the crowd before he wished everyone a Merry Christmas. The crowd sent him off with a cheerful applause.
The president and his daughters went to Breakout Waikiki earlier that afternoon. The venue, described as "Hawaii's first live-action escape room," is located on block away from the famous Waikiki Beach on the south shore of Oahu.
The Obamas are spending their annual two-week winter vacation on the island of Oahu in Obama's home state.
First lady Michelle Obama is telling kids across the country how much progress Santa has made in his gift-giving journey.
Obama is volunteering to take calls through the NORAD Tracks Santa program. It's the last time she'll carry out her annual tradition.
The first lady spent roughly a half-hour talking with kids. In a transcript of the calls released by the White House, she told callers that Santa was flying over Malta, Sardinia and Hungary.
Obama also heard from children about the gifts they were hoping to get. Some of the highlights included a drone, a hoverboard and a hedgehog.