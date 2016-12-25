President Obama wishes crowd Merry Christmas

HONOLULU (AP) - Before heading home for the night, President Barack Obama, his two daughters, and close friends unwound with some local style "shave ice" at Island Snow in Kailua. The popular Hawaiian dessert combines thinly shaved ice with different flavors of syrup and assorted toppings.

Although Secret Service sectioned off the entire block, tourists and local shopkeepers quickly got wind of President Obama's appearance in the neighborhood and flocked to both sides of the block hoping to catch a glimpse.

The president, wearing casual clothes and flip flops, shook hands and spoke with a small crowd outside the store. He spent some time speaking to a few children in the crowd before he wished everyone a Merry Christmas. The crowd sent him off with a cheerful applause.