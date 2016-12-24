Virginia veteran jet skiing down East Coast to raise money for veterans

- A Marine Veteran from Virginia has embarked on a long, wet Christmas journey to help raise money for veterans in need.

Major P.K. Ewing left Washington on Saturday for a week long jet ski ride to Miami to help his fellow veterans. It's part of a campaign organized by his charity "Take Point Now," which raises money for veterans issues and suicide prevention through the Semper Fi Foundation.

Major Ewing is outfitted in a wet suit to help fight the elements, a helmet with communications gear and he even has storage for food. The journey, though, likely won't be easy.

"My biggest fear is a lot of wind- wind creates choppy conditions," said Major Ewing. "Choppy conditions slow us down."

But raising money to help veterans, he says, is worth the risk.

"I don't want to be doing anything else, what else would I be doing right now?" he said.