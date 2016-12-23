22-year-old man found dead inside Springfield home

Police are investigating after a 22-year-old man was found dead Thursday evening in his Springfield home with apparent trauma to his upper body, according to Fairfax County Police.

Suspicious death in Springfield area last night. Detectives investigating, asking anyone for info https://t.co/8SNC9n1dln pic.twitter.com/bYBOrFgTaL — Fairfax Co. Police (@fairfaxpolice) December 23, 2016

The victim, Henok G. Yohannes, 22, was found in the 6400 block of Blarney Stone Court in Springfield around 8:15 p.m., Fairfax County police said.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates as we continue to follow this developing story.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).