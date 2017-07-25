NOT SO FAST: Microsoft says MS Paint will live on
Microsoft has heard you MS Paint fans. One day after it was believed that the graphics editing program would be facing its demise after 32 years, Microsoft announced on Tuesday that MS Paint will be sticking around for computer users.
Microsoft dubbed MS Paint as a "deprecated" feature on a support page via their website. What that meant was the product was "not in active development and might be removed in future releases."
However, on Tuesday, Microsoft general manager Megan Saunders said in a blog post that MS Paint will be available through the Windows Store for free and its functionality is already integrated into the Paint 3D app:
Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. Amidst today’s commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news:
MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.
Paint 3D – the new app for creativity, also available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update, will continue to get new feature updates. In addition to the new 3D capabilities, many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D.
So, thanks for all the MS Paint love, keep the feedback coming via the Paint 3D app, and keep creating!