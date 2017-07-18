National Hot Dog Day 2017: Where to find the best deals

- July 19 is National Hot Day and here are some places offering discounted dogs.

Several food chains are offering some doggone good deals to celebrate the day.

Here's a list of some food chains:

7-Eleven

Score an all-beef Quarter Pound Big Bite hot dog for just $1.

Burger King

Participating locations are offering grilled hot dogs for 79-cents until July 31.

Kangaroo Express

Show your military card and score a FREE dog. All other customers can purchase one for 50-cents. Offer valid form 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Sonic Drive-In

For $1 indulge in an All-American Dog or Chili Cheese Coney, be sure to mention the offer when ordering.