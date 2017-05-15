Chick-fil-A adds new 'Backyard BBQ' menu items

Posted:May 15 2017 09:46AM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 01:13AM EDT

ATLANTA - Chick-fil-A just rolled out two new, backyard barbecue-inspired menu items, which are now available in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. 

Starting Monday, the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade will join the menu as seasonal options, the Atlanta restaurant chain said in a news release.

The sandwich features Chick-fil-A’s signature grilled chicken and new bacon glazed in a brown sugar pepper blend, served on a Hawaiian style bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce crafted specifically for the sandwich, according to the statement.

Using fresh-squeezed Lemonade or Diet Lemonade mixed with all-natural watermelon and mint flavors, the chain said the drink is complementary to the new sandwich. A small size starts at $1.85 and has 200 calories when made with regular Lemonade. 

The items will be available in restaurants nationwide through August 19.

