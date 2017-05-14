Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings recalled

Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings are being recalled because they may contain milk, an allergen which is not listed on the package.

Lamb Weston is recalling the 14 ounce packages of Red Robin burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings, which were sold in grocery stores across the U.S. and made by Fry Foods, according to the FDA recall notice.

The recalled products were not served in Red Robin restaurants, the FDA said.

Consumption of the recalled products by people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may pose serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, according to the FDA.

The products included in the recall include:

UPC Product Name Net Weight Sell By Dates Package Code 0 43301 61119 3 Red Robin Crispy Onion Rings 14 Oz Sell By OCT 28 2018

Sell By OCT 29 2018 6906711841 HH:MM

6906711941 HH:MM

Consumers who have purchased Red Robin Burgers and Brews Crispy Onion Rings from a grocery retailer should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, the FDA said.

Consumers with questions about this recall may contact 1-866-518-0137, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. - 6p.m. EDT.

