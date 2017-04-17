Publix plans to open store in Fredericksburg

- Publix has announced that it will open a store in Fredericksburg and it is expected to open next year, according to multiple media reports.

The 49,000-square-foot store in Spotsylvania County will be located in the Cosner’s Corner shopping center off of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) and is expected to have 140 employees.

The Florida-based supermarket chain currently has over 1,100 store locations throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Publix announced last year it would be expanding into Virginia with leases signed for two stores, one in the greater Richmond area and one in Washington County. Last July, the company also announced that it purchased ten Martin’s Food Markets stores in the Richmond area.

“Acquiring these 10 locations aligns with Publix’s aggressive growth plan for the commonwealth of Virginia," Publix CEO and President Todd Jones said in a news release last year about the purchase. "We are looking forward to providing Virginians with the high-quality service and products our customers have come to expect and have earned us recognition throughout the industry.”