Get any size coffee free at Wawa Thursday, April 13

- Thursday, April 13 is a good day. You're one day closer to the weekend, and Wawa is giving you free coffee.

That's right. Go into a Wawa, pick out any size coffee cup, and fill it up - for free.

The gas station and convenient store chain's website says customers get free coffee as part of its annual #WawaDay celebration. Wawa asks you post pictures of yourself and your free coffee on social media with #WawaDay, but it's not required.

According to its website, Wawa says its stores brew more than 195 million cups of coffee every year.

With 640 stores spread across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida, Wawa is sure to brew a lot of its coffee for Wawa Day.

To find your closest Wawa store, visit https://www.wawa.com/about/locations/store-locator.