Celebrate Wawa Day with free coffee on Thursday

🎶 Celebrate good times, come on! 🎶 Tomorrow, 4/13, enjoy a FREE Any Size Coffee for #WawaDay 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/ZrTenfuT0W — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2017

According to Wawa, it's a significant date in Wawa’s history because it's the day they opened their first convenience store in 1964. It's also the day Wawa launched The Wawa Foundation, which is a 501c(3) non-profit organization encompassing majority of the company's charitable giving.

On Thursday, April 13 Wawa set a goal of giving away 2 million cups of coffee at each chain.

The company announced that during Wawa Day, they will also be hosting six in-store celebrations – one celebration in every state it operates, where The Wawa Foundation will highlight the incredible athletes of its first quarter 2017 national charity partner, the Special Olympics, as well as highlight some of the local donations made to address the needs of that specific community.