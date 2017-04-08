Amazon to Add 30,000 Part-Time U.S. Jobs

Amazon.com said it will create 30,000 part-time positions in the U.S. over the next year, nearly doubling the total as its customer base and sprawling warehouse network expand.

Of the jobs, 25,000 will be warehouse positions and the remaining 5,000 home-based positions answering customer calls, emails and chats in what the online retail giant calls its virtual customer-service department.

Companies from Ford Motor to Charter Communications have been touting plans to expand their U.S. workforce since the election of President Donald Trump, who emphasized job creation during the campaign and has chastised companies for sending jobs abroad. Amazon itself said in January that it would create 100,000 full-time positions over 18 months. Many were already in the works, and analysts at the time said the announcement was part of an effort to patch up the company's contentious relationship with Mr. Trump.

Amazon's workforce has been growing rapidly in recent years as it builds dozens of warehouses to be closer to customers, which reduces shipping costs and allows the company to deliver more of its own packages. Last year the world-wide workforce grew 48%, to 341,400.

