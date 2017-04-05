Nivea apologizes for 'White Is Purity' ad

- Nivea pulled a “White Is Purity” deodorant ad after critics blasted the German skin care company for promoting white supremacy, according to reports on Wednesday.

The ad appeared on Facebook last week and was aimed at the company’s customers in the Middle East.

The spot pitching Nivea’s “Invisible for Black and White” showed a woman with her back to the camera and her dark hair flowing over a white robe.

.@NIVEAUSA What the HELL is this? White Purity? Shame, Shame, Shame on you. Fire your marketing person and anyone who approved this ad pic.twitter.com/vlEBYOpqVc — Maria (@mitchellscomet) April 3, 2017

At the bottom of the ad, in all caps, the slogan said: “WHITE IS PURITY.”

